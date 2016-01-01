Michael Bombka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Bombka, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Bombka, LMHC is a Counselor in Lake Mary, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2605 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 115, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 463-4907
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Michael Bombka, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396881702
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Bombka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Bombka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michael Bombka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Bombka.
