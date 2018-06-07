Michael Bontekoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Bontekoe, MS
Overview
Michael Bontekoe, MS is a Physician Assistant in Beverly Hills, CA.
Michael Bontekoe works at
Locations
Jaime S. Schwartz, MD, FACS450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (243) 941-6104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Thank You Doctor Michael Bontekoe! I needed a second opinion on some existing skin problems that I currently have and I found out about this doctor through a referral given to me by Doctor Koppany Visnyei whom I want to Thank very much! Doctor Michael Bontekoe is very thorough and knowledgeable on Skin Care and I liked how he recommended various treatments and explained them to ME in order to help ME make Better Choices! I want to personally Thank Doctor Bontekoe for the time that he took
About Michael Bontekoe, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124120902
Michael Bontekoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
