See All Physicians Assistants in Beverly Hills, CA
Michael Bontekoe, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michael Bontekoe, MS

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Michael Bontekoe, MS is a Physician Assistant in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Michael Bontekoe works at Jaime S. Schwartz, MD, FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jaime S. Schwartz, MD, FACS
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (243) 941-6104
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Bontekoe?

    Jun 07, 2018
    Thank You Doctor Michael Bontekoe! I needed a second opinion on some existing skin problems that I currently have and I found out about this doctor through a referral given to me by Doctor Koppany Visnyei whom I want to Thank very much! Doctor Michael Bontekoe is very thorough and knowledgeable on Skin Care and I liked how he recommended various treatments and explained them to ME in order to help ME make Better Choices! I want to personally Thank Doctor Bontekoe for the time that he took
    howard paul shore in LOS ANGELES, CA — Jun 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Bontekoe, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Bontekoe, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Bontekoe to family and friends

    Michael Bontekoe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Bontekoe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Bontekoe, MS.

    About Michael Bontekoe, MS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124120902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Bontekoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Bontekoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Bontekoe works at Jaime S. Schwartz, MD, FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Michael Bontekoe’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Michael Bontekoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Bontekoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Bontekoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Bontekoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michael Bontekoe, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.