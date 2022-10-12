Michael Bribeaux accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Bribeaux
Michael Bribeaux is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Riverside, CA.
Locations
- 1 6711 Arlington Ave Ste C, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 637-1551
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
When you walk in it is so nice and comfortable and everyone is so friendly. I brought my son here and he saw Mike and he absolutely connected with him immediately which is amazing because I have brought him to about 10 other therapists that he had no connection with at all. He soft spoken, personable, intuitive, and has a holistic approach. I am so excited that my son has found someone he could relate to!! Thank you for making our visit so amazing. We are look forward to coming back soon!!"
About Michael Bribeaux
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1760797484
Michael Bribeaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michael Bribeaux. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Bribeaux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Bribeaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Bribeaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.