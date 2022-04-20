Michael Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Brown, MFT
Overview
Michael Brown, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Gatos, CA.
Locations
The Brown Therapy Group15495 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 5, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 981-4224
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The therapist we had was an excellent source of support with our daughter. She took the time to really help her work through many longstanding issues. Our daughter is so much happier now and has really turned her life around. We could not be happier!
About Michael Brown, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1396905964
31 patients have reviewed Michael Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Brown.
