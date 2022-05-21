Michael Carney, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Carney, LPC
Michael Carney, LPC is a Counselor in Arlington, TX.
Woodridge Village Office Park6039 W Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (214) 931-9949Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 8:00pm
Southlake Counseling and Nuerofeedback420 N Carroll Ave, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (214) 931-9949Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Scott & White Health Plan
I'm so glad you wrote because I've been thinking about you and how you really summed up quite precisely what I'm experiencing. I find you very insightful, intuitive and skillful at what you do. Your instinct about my situation and your evaluation of it all is, IMHO, spot on. You did leave me thinking on a more authentic level about my current circumstances. I am, quite frankly, still mentally digesting the several things you touched on. Please know that I am well and that I truly appreciate your checking in with me. It means a lot. I hope to follow up with you sometime soon.
- Counseling
- English
- 1376811778
- Midwestern University
Michael Carney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Michael Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.