See All Counselors in Lancaster, PA
Michael Carr, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michael Carr, MS

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Michael Carr, MS is a Counselor in Lancaster, PA. 

Michael Carr works at Penn. Medicine Lghp Behavioral Health in Lancaster, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Penn. Medicine Lghp Behavioral Health
    802 New Holland Ave, Lancaster, PA 17602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 560-3782
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Carr?

    Jul 27, 2022
    I had Michael Carr for a year. I had just gotten out of the hospital when I went into his care. I was very young and didn’t know much about mental health at all. No one in my family had really talked to me about mental illness the way I needed it to be. He always spoke very carefully but firmly with me, telling me to advocate for myself. When I was finally able to accept my diagnosis it was about 2 years after I left the office, because I no longer needed his services. I have a hunch that if I didn’t have someone who actually cared about me and my well-being I wouldn’t have made it out of the hospital system. If you ever read this thank you Michael! - HRS
    Hannah Snyder — Jul 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Carr, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Carr, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Carr to family and friends

    Michael Carr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Carr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Carr, MS.

    About Michael Carr, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548343940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Carr works at Penn. Medicine Lghp Behavioral Health in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Michael Carr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Michael Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Carr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michael Carr, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.