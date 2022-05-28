Michael Castano, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Castano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Castano, NP
Overview of Michael Castano, NP
Michael Castano, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY.
Michael Castano works at
Michael Castano's Office Locations
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Castano?
Just an overall amazing experience.
About Michael Castano, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568096576
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Castano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Castano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Castano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Michael Castano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Castano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Castano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Castano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.