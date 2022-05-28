See All Nurse Practitioners in Staten Island, NY
Michael Castano, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Michael Castano, NP

Michael Castano, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Staten Island, NY. 

Michael Castano works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Michael Castano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-6440
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Michael Castano, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1568096576
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Castano, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Castano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Castano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Castano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Castano works at Advantage Care Physicians in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Michael Castano’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Michael Castano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Castano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Castano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Castano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

