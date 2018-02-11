See All Nurse Practitioners in Aurora, CO
Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC

Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Aurora, CO. 

Michael Chism II works at Mile High Psychiatry LLC in Aurora, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Michael Chism II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mile High Psychiatry LLC
    14221 E 4th Ave Ste 2-126, Aurora, CO 80011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 507-4779
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Michael Chism II?

    Feb 11, 2018
    Professional and knowledgeable, Michael Chism provides trustworthy care. His genuine desire to help his patients is evident and he creates a safe and down-to-earth environment. Don't be surprised if he gets you to smile too.
    Centennial, CO — Feb 11, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Michael Chism II to family and friends

    Michael Chism II's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Michael Chism II

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC.

    About Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154780757
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Chism II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Chism II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Chism II works at Mile High Psychiatry LLC in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Michael Chism II’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Michael Chism II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Chism II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Chism II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Chism II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.