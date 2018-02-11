Michael Chism II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC
Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Aurora, CO.
Michael Chism II's Office Locations
Mile High Psychiatry LLC14221 E 4th Ave Ste 2-126, Aurora, CO 80011 Directions (720) 507-4779
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and knowledgeable, Michael Chism provides trustworthy care. His genuine desire to help his patients is evident and he creates a safe and down-to-earth environment. Don't be surprised if he gets you to smile too.
About Michael Chism II, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154780757
Michael Chism II accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Chism II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michael Chism II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Chism II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Chism II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Chism II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.