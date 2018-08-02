Dr. Cindrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Cindrich, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Cindrich, DC is a Chiropractor in New York, NY.
Locations
-
1
10th St Chiropractic15 E 10th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 982-4449
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most proficient doctors you will meet, a true master of his trade.
About Dr. Michael Cindrich, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1861455933
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cindrich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cindrich.
