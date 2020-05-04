Dr. Cline accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Cline, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Cline, DC is a Chiropractor in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Cline works at
Locations
Wilmington Health Center Inc.37 W Fairmont Ave Ste 317, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 925-8249
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
An awesome guy. Very professional. The Vax-D treatment is great.
About Dr. Michael Cline, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1699848044
Dr. Cline works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.
