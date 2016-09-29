Michael Coyle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Coyle
Overview
Michael Coyle is a Psychologist in Putnam, CT.
Michael Coyle works at
Locations
Coyle Psychological Associates LLC5a Sunset Ave, Putnam, CT 06260 Directions (860) 928-2119
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has been seeing Dr. C on & off for over 20yrs. We first started because of our special needs son (multiple diagnoses, some extreme which became more apparent as he grew older). Dr.C guided us along the way (always correct, at times I was leery). He has NEVER lead us in the wrong direction. He helped with our son’s school, then later with the STATE. Now I am seeing him. I have MS. He is helping with my chronic disease & the stress of the that & my (stress) son, stress makes MS worse.
About Michael Coyle
- Psychology
- English
- 1316044738
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Coyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michael Coyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Coyle.
