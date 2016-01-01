Michael Currier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Currier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Currier, PA-C
Overview
Michael Currier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA.
Michael Currier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Umass Memorial Children's Medical Center55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-3068Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Currier?
About Michael Currier, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1154610590
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Currier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Currier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Currier works at
Michael Currier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Currier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Currier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Currier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.