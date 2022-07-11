Michael Dale, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Dale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Dale, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Dale, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Michael Dale works at
Locations
-
1
MaxHealth - Bradenton - 53rd Ave E6110 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 755-4242Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- Ultimate Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Dale?
Great service and excellent office staff very helpful …..
About Michael Dale, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1548588262
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Dale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Dale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Dale works at
12 patients have reviewed Michael Dale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Dale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.