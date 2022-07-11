See All Physicians Assistants in Bradenton, FL
Michael Dale, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Michael Dale, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Michael Dale works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MaxHealth - Bradenton - 53rd Ave E
    6110 State Road 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 755-4242
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Asthma
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Splinting Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Ultimate Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Michael Dale, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548588262
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Dale, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Dale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Dale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Michael Dale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Dale works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Michael Dale’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Michael Dale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Dale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Dale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Dale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

