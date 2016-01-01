Dr. Dellacorte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Dellacorte, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Dellacorte, DC is a Chiropractor in Glendale, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2505 Canada Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (203) 520-4508
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dellacorte?
About Dr. Michael Dellacorte, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1033600101
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dellacorte has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellacorte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellacorte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellacorte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.