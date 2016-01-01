Dr. Deutscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Deutscher, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Deutscher, OD
Dr. Michael Deutscher, OD is an Optometrist in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Deutscher works at
Dr. Deutscher's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Deutscher Od PA3601 SW 29th St Ste 205, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 272-4583
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deutscher?
About Dr. Michael Deutscher, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1568426625
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutscher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutscher works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutscher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.