Michael Deyhle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Deyhle, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Deyhle, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, OH.
Michael Deyhle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Health Family Care - North9000 N Main St Ste G-35, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Deyhle?
Michael represents himself as a caring and knowledgeable health care provider, I have been seeing him for a few years now and he always makes me feel my health care plan is well thought out and my health is paramount in his evaluations.
About Michael Deyhle, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1184172629
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michael Deyhle using Healthline FindCare.
Michael Deyhle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Deyhle works at
87 patients have reviewed Michael Deyhle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Deyhle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Deyhle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Deyhle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.