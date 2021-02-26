Michael Di Salvo, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Di Salvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Di Salvo, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Michael Di Salvo, LCSW is a Mental Health Professional in Miami, FL. They specialize in Mental Health, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC.
Locations
1
Grow Therapy1221 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (786) 244-2403Wednesday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
2
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
"I had never really processed some trauma from my childhood and Michael helped walk me through it in a very kind and considerate manner. I felt very supported while going through the journey of healing and recovery. It’s been a process but I’m glad he has been by my side and helped me through it. "
About Michael Di Salvo, LCSW
- Mental Health
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1326438151
Education & Certifications
- The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Di Salvo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Di Salvo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Di Salvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Michael Di Salvo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Di Salvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Di Salvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Di Salvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.