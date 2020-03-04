Dr. Michael Drewyor, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drewyor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Drewyor, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Drewyor, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Drewyor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Michael T. Drewyor3150 N Republic Blvd Ste 5, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 841-6256
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drewyor?
Dr Drewyor is an Excellent Dr... Very professional and wise... I would recommend him highly
About Dr. Michael Drewyor, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497805469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drewyor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drewyor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drewyor works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Drewyor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drewyor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drewyor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drewyor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.