Michael Ellis

Chiropractic
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Michael Ellis is a Chiropractor in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Michael Ellis works at Gateway Chiropractic Center, Crossville, TN in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gateway Chiropractic Center
    1020 N Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 484-3135
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Michael Ellis

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144229782
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Ellis is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Ellis works at Gateway Chiropractic Center, Crossville, TN in Crossville, TN. View the full address on Michael Ellis’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Michael Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

