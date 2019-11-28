Overview

Michael Ellis is a Chiropractor in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.



Michael Ellis works at Gateway Chiropractic Center, Crossville, TN in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.