Dr. Michael Faust Sr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Faust Sr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.
Locations
Lutheran Hospital1730 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113 Directions (216) 363-2363
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I expected to feel more uncomfortable than I usually do. What a very nice staff. First time after leaving a mental health provider without feeling worse.
About Dr. Michael Faust Sr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1356387468
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland/Case Western Reserve
- University Hospitals, Case Western Medical Center
- Bowling Green State University
