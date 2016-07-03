Dr. Fenton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Fenton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fenton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA.
Locations
- 1 1000 Quail St Ste 170, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 833-7933
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful therapist.
About Dr. Michael Fenton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881654846
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fenton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fenton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.