Dr. Michael Finegan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Finegan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Finegan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salisbury, MD. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Center at Houston - TRIMS
Locations
Peninsula Addiction Services102 W Market St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 546-5141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finegan?
Super helpful. Focused and solution oriented.
About Dr. Michael Finegan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972604387
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Center at Houston - TRIMS
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- University of Saint Thomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finegan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Finegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finegan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.