Dr. Michael Fiore, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Fiore, DC is a Chiropractor in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Locations
Fiore Chiropractic Centre, PA9088 Baymeadows Park Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 646-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fiore is a very professional chiropractor who takes the necessary time with each patient to provide them the best service available. I would highly recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Michael Fiore, DC
- Chiropractic
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Florida State College Of Jacksonville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiore speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.
