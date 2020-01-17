Dr. Michael Fish, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fish, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Fish, PHD is a Psychologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10200 W State Road 84 Ste 105, Davie, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-7692
Dr. Michael Fish, PHD274 S University Dr Ste 339, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-7692Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Fish on and off for almost 18 years. He's a caring and compassionate therapist who helped me get through some pretty tough times. He has a great "conversational" approach to therapy (in contrast to the "how did that make you feel" approach!) Despite long breaks between our sessions, sometimes more than 18 months, he has amazing recall of not only my story but my family's story as well. It's a great comfort to be able to drop in during a rocky period, get counsel, then resume my life. I highly recommend Dr. Fish!
About Dr. Michael Fish, PHD
- Psychology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548358294
Education & Certifications
- Children's Psychiatric Center, North Miami
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Texas Texas A&M University
