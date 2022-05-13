See All Chiropractors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Michael Fleming, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Fleming, DC is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6837 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-0521
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 13, 2022
Dr. Fleming has been a godsend. We were involved in a rear end collision and ended up having extensive injuries. He has guided us through the medical maze. He has so many personal relationships with neursurgeons, orthopedic surgeons and so many others. I do not know what we would have done without his guidance. He takes time to listen and make sure that you are guided in the right direction. I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone. Especially after an accident!
JJ AND GB — May 13, 2022
Photo: Dr. Michael Fleming, DC
About Dr. Michael Fleming, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407934235
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Fleming, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleming, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleming appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

