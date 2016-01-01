Michael Flores has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Flores
Overview
Michael Flores is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, CA.
Michael Flores works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Complete Care Family Medical Clinic1231 N AVALON BLVD, Wilmington, CA 90744 Directions (310) 835-7215
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Flores?
About Michael Flores
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427503515
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Flores works at
Michael Flores has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Flores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.