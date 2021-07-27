Dr. Michael Foster, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Foster, OD
Dr. Michael Foster, OD is an Optometrist in Brownsville, TX.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Brownsville Eye Center2200 Boca Chica Blvd Ste 106, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 214-5018
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I scheduled a visit because of eye allergies. I called and was told to go in right away. As soon as I got there, the receptionist took down my information and sent me to the doctor's assistant, Eva, who remembered me from the last time I went. The doctor came right away and gave me my diagnosis. Dr. Foster and Eva were so helpful, patient friendly and professional. I definitely will refer my friends to go there.
About Dr. Michael Foster, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1245301902
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
