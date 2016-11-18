Dr. Foust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Foust, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Foust, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Ana, CA.
Locations
- 1 540 N Golden Circle Dr Ste 211, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 834-9222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foust is highly knowledgeable in his field, especially PTSD. I would highly recommend him for dedication, patience and concern for his patients. I appreciate his availability during the difficult healing process.
About Dr. Michael Foust, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1992700322
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Foust. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.