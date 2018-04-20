Dr. Michael Frank, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frank, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Frank, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plymouth Meeting, PA.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
CM Counsel523 Plymouth Rd Ste 215, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (610) 825-9400
CM Counsel740 Springdale Dr Ste 102, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 524-0780Tuesday5:00pm - 11:00pmWednesday6:00pm - 11:00pmFriday5:00pm - 11:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 6:00pm
CM Counsel210 Mall Blvd Ste 204, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (484) 808-5340
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been counseled by Dr.Frank for a few years. He is professional, precise and correct. His clarity about situations is always on the mark. Not overwhelming, I have a time of contemplation after our visits, about his advice. He is honest, sincere and professional at all times. I trust his judgement and have listened to his advice.
About Dr. Michael Frank, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255394250
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.