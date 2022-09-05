Dr. Michael Frank, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frank, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Frank, DC is a Chiropractor in Tempe, AZ. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Dr. Frank works at
Locations
Community Holistic Health Clinic Ltd.2504 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 968-7767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
well adjusted ... and Dr frank has moved to 325 E Southern Ave #102
About Dr. Michael Frank, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Eau Claire
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Frank speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
