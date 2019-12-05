Dr. Michael Gelbort, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelbort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gelbort, PHD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gelbort, PHD
Dr. Michael Gelbort, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Joliet, IL.
Dr. Gelbort works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gelbort's Office Locations
-
1
Michael M. Gelbort Inc.2714 Caton Farm Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 230-2262
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelbort?
Son seen him years ago awesome doctor!!
About Dr. Michael Gelbort, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1295805778
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelbort has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelbort accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelbort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelbort works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelbort. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelbort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelbort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelbort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.