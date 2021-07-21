Michael Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Glick, EDD
Overview
Michael Glick, EDD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Michael Glick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mg Associates PA3906 Lemmon Ave Ste 204, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (214) 521-0451
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Michael Glick?
Dr. Glick is an amazing doctor. I have been seeing him for years for wise counsel on many issues especially about work.
About Michael Glick, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801998703
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michael Glick works at
12 patients have reviewed Michael Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.