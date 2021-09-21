Michael Griffin, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Griffin, ARNP
Overview of Michael Griffin, ARNP
Michael Griffin, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Michael Griffin's Office Locations
Hickory Clinic17 Silver Palm Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 241-6800
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Michael was fantastic. He "listened" to me. He was encouraging as well as empathetic. I would highly recommend him to anyone who appreciates their own issues entered into the complete diagnosis. I am a senior citizen and do know my own body. Too many doctors don't listen to what their patient tells them. His prescription was 100% successful. He is a joy.
About Michael Griffin, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063929479
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Griffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Griffin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.