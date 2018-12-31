Dr. Michael Griffin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Griffin, OD
Dr. Michael Griffin, OD is an Optometrist in Dothan, AL.
Dothan Optometric Clinic206 Medical Care Way, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 794-8797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dothan Optometric Clinic102 Doctors Dr # 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-8797
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Griffin is very patient with my over active/special needs child! Our family loves to see Dr. Griffin and his staff.
- Optometry
- English
- 1639103799
- VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
