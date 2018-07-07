Michael Hadley, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Hadley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Hadley, PA-C
Overview
Michael Hadley, PA-C is a Surgical Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 721-3226
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
-
3
Georgia Regents Medical Center1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3671Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A friend recently had surgery in Columbia with this PA-C. Wonderful bedside manner. Very professional.
About Michael Hadley, PA-C
- Surgical Assistance
- English
- 1417209610
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Hadley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Hadley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
