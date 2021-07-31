Michael Halasy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Halasy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Halasy, PA-C
Overview
Michael Halasy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rochester, MN.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was great, he listened carefully and was kind, considerate and caring. I have seen him off and on for a years regarding back pain.
About Michael Halasy, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487624730
Education & Certifications
- CUYAHOGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Halasy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Michael Halasy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Halasy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Michael Halasy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Halasy.
