Michael Helminiak
Overview of Michael Helminiak
Michael Helminiak is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Michael Helminiak's Office Locations
- 1 4545 Post Oak Place Dr Ste 110, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (346) 308-8919
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Michael is super down to earth and has helped me in so many ways. It gives you real constructive help if you follow his advice. He is also a great listener and has wonderful insight. I recommend him to anyone.
About Michael Helminiak
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033752944
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Helminiak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Helminiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Michael Helminiak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Helminiak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Helminiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Helminiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.