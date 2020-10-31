Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Henderson, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Henderson, OD
Dr. Michael Henderson, OD is an Optometrist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Primary Eyecare2159 Barracks Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 977-2020
Primary Eyecare265 Merchant Walk Ave Ste 100, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 760-2020
Myeyedr.213 CONNOR DR, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 975-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great optometrist! Spends plenty of time to explain things and answer questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Henderson, OD
- Optometry
- English
NPI: 1104980341
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.