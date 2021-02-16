See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD

Optometry
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD

Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Hodovanic III works at Michael Hodovanic Od in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kaitlyn McBride, OD
Dr. Kaitlyn McBride, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Kuhlman, OD
Dr. Mark Kuhlman, OD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Diana Gilbert, OD
Dr. Diana Gilbert, OD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Hodovanic III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Hodovanic Od
    24 Compton Rd Ste 204, Cincinnati, OH 45216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 821-5710
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hodovanic III?

    Feb 16, 2021
    Kind, gets to know his patients, listens, and is exceptionally good at what he does. So glad a friend recommended him - head and shoulders above any other eye exam.
    LKF — Feb 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hodovanic III to family and friends

    Dr. Hodovanic III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hodovanic III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD.

    About Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326037557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodovanic III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hodovanic III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hodovanic III works at Michael Hodovanic Od in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hodovanic III’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodovanic III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodovanic III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodovanic III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodovanic III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.