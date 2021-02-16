Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodovanic III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD
Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Hodovanic III works at
Dr. Hodovanic III's Office Locations
-
1
Michael Hodovanic Od24 Compton Rd Ste 204, Cincinnati, OH 45216 Directions (513) 821-5710
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodovanic III?
Kind, gets to know his patients, listens, and is exceptionally good at what he does. So glad a friend recommended him - head and shoulders above any other eye exam.
About Dr. Michael Hodovanic III, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1326037557
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodovanic III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodovanic III accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodovanic III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodovanic III works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodovanic III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodovanic III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodovanic III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodovanic III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.