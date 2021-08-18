Dr. Michael Holifield, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holifield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Holifield, OD is an Optometrist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Central Park Vision Center9711 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 474-1374
Highly recommend Dr. Holifield! Rare find in South FL. when it comes to the overall *quality of precision while checking eyes, genuine engagement and the overall experience. Def. takes his time during exam and couldn't be more transparent when it comes the status of your eyes inside/out in real time! Whether it's good or not so good, you're fully in the loop. Polar opposite of a clock watching (or just another #/patient) type of Dr. You don't leave there until he feels you got the full 411 about your status (whether it's a general exam, post Lasik surgery etc..) I went for 3 post op visits after the surgery and couldn't have been clearer about how I was doing, additional things I needed to do etc.. One of if not the best Optometrists and offices in the area! Insisted I call anytime if any issues were to arise. Again...rare down here.
- Optometry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Houston / University Park
Dr. Holifield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holifield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holifield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holifield speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Holifield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holifield.
