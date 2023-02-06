See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Hollins, OD

Optometry
5.0 (141)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Hollins, OD

Dr. Michael Hollins, OD is an Optometrist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis, Tn.

Dr. Hollins works at SABATES EYE CENTERS in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hollins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Medical Plaza 1
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 336, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Contact Lens Exams
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 141 ratings
    Patient Ratings (141)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Hollins, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922589894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis, Tn
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Hollins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hollins has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hollins works at SABATES EYE CENTERS in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hollins’s profile.

    141 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.