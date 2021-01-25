Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Johnson, DC
Overview
Dr. Michael Johnson, DC is a Chiropractor in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Michael Johnson2000 S MEMORIAL DR, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 739-6971
Ratings & Reviews
he is just like Donald Trump HE GETS THE JOB DONE !!! his staff is the best can't thank him enough.went for his treatments not his bed side manner
About Dr. Michael Johnson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1891902888
Frequently Asked Questions
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
