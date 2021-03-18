Dr. Michael Judkins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Judkins, OD
Dr. Michael Judkins, OD is an Optometrist in South Ogden, UT.
Promontory Family Vision5331 S 500 E Ste B, South Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (801) 479-7850
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Judkins has been great over the many years my family has been seeing him and his staff. Very professional and down to earth. Dr. Judkins goes out of his way to take care of whatever is needed. I trust him and his judgement for my family eyecare.
Dr. Judkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Judkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.