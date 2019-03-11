Michael Kallas, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Kallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michael Kallas, MFT
Overview
Michael Kallas, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Michael Kallas works at
Locations
Psychiatric Centers San Diego9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (619) 814-6590
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
We recommend Dr. Michael Kallas 100% He is Awesome! This Dr. is a “Brilliant” kind prompt professional & an amazingly supportive individual! We appreciate him sharing his gifts,experience & expertise with our family! He is very sincere & incredibly supportive of families! A True professional...A million Thanks!
About Michael Kallas, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1467553032
Frequently Asked Questions
Michael Kallas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Michael Kallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Michael Kallas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Kallas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Kallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Kallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.