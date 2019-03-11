See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Diego, CA
Michael Kallas, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michael Kallas, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA. 

Michael Kallas works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Centers San Diego
    9620 Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 814-6590
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 11, 2019
    We recommend Dr. Michael Kallas 100% He is Awesome! This Dr. is a “Brilliant” kind prompt professional & an amazingly supportive individual! We appreciate him sharing his gifts,experience & expertise with our family! He is very sincere & incredibly supportive of families! A True professional...A million Thanks!
    About Michael Kallas, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467553032
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Michael Kallas, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Kallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Michael Kallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Michael Kallas works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Michael Kallas’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Michael Kallas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Kallas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Kallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Kallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

