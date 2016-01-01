See All Chiropractors in Wilson, NC
Michael Kelly, CH

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Michael Kelly, CH is a Chiropractor in Wilson, NC. 

Michael Kelly works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Wilson, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kelly Chiropractic PA
    1004 Tarboro St W, Wilson, NC 27893 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Michael Kelly, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1093806309
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Michael Kelly, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michael Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michael Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Michael Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michael Kelly works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Wilson, NC. View the full address on Michael Kelly’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Michael Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michael Kelly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michael Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michael Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

