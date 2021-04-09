Dr. Michael Kennedy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kennedy, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kennedy, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Office3002 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 277-2077
-
2
Scottsdale Office7901 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 949-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kennedy is very good. I recommend him highly! I went with neck pain. He also found a rotator injury. After 2 visits I was feeling relief. I am continuing my appointments because he is also treating a lower back pain that I injured over 9 years ago. His aide always answers the phone by the second ring (Dana), she also does all the prep work before I see the dr. I have never seen such professional work from any dr's office before. They are definitely a place for perfection.
About Dr. Michael Kennedy, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1831285899
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
