Overview

Dr. Michael Kennedy, DC is a Chiropractor in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Kennedy works at Neck and Back Pain Clinic, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.