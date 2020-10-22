Dr. Michael Kenney, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Kenney, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Kenney, PHD is a Psychologist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Kenney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ssm Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 577-5667
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenney?
Dr. Kenney is no longer at this location.
About Dr. Michael Kenney, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073569349
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenney works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.