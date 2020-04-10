Dr. Kesselman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Kesselman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Michael Kesselman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5100 N 6th St Ste 114, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 222-7507
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kesselman?
Dr Kesselman, Is very knowledgeable, compassionate, thorough, patient, and respectful. He knows his job and does it well. I highly recommend Dr Kesselman.
About Dr. Michael Kesselman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952384620
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesselman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesselman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.