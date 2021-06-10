Dr. Langevin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Langevin, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Langevin, OD
Dr. Michael Langevin, OD is an Optometrist in Mountain Home, AR.
Dr. Langevin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Langevin's Office Locations
-
1
Sneed Eye Associates140 HIGHWAY 201 N, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 435-3535
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langevin?
The Dr. has been my wife and mine’s eye doctor for 10 years and he has been good to us,Thanks Doc
About Dr. Michael Langevin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1740400472
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langevin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langevin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langevin works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Langevin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langevin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langevin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langevin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.