Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Lawrence, PHD
Overview of Dr. Michael Lawrence, PHD
Dr. Michael Lawrence, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Lawrence works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
-
1
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 267-7104Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
About Dr. Michael Lawrence, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1326130857
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawrence works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.